New York Mets

Deadspin
Ymhdho1chmrewmuqjjws

Mike Moustakas Will Return To The Royals For Less Than Half Of The Qualifying Offer Value

by: Emma Baccellieri Deadspin 3m

... icantly low. Compare it to, say, the two-year, $17 million contract that the Mets recently gave Todd Frazier, who’s two years older and coming off a worse sea ...

Tweets