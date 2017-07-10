New York Mets

North Jersey
636562113794398411-bx042-11de-9

Mets' Steven Matz produces first good outing of camp while competing for roster spot

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2h

... Photo: (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)) “We were looking forward to this (outing)," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. "This was huge for him to have some success un ...

Tweets