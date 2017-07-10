New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rosario feels better, Dominic Smith likely back to minors
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 13s
... m meeting and then strained his right quad in his only game this spring. The Mets brought in veteran All-Star Adrian Gonzalez to give Smith some motivation/co ...
Tweets
-
No. A big part of the argument to sign Holland, in fact the only argument, is that it makes the Mets better today t…@michaelgbaron A big part of the argument to sign holland is the keep the nats from doing it. Assuming reasonable prices.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Nets are facing the 76ers again, but that doesn't mean Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas will be playing https://t.co/OxwlmBs5txBlogger / Podcaster
-
But wouldn’t you take a 4-4.25 ERA from Harvey after the last two years? If he pitches there, the Mets are better.@michaelgbaron Harvey’s ERA was 6.7 last year & 4.86 in 2016. It’s very unlikely that Harvey is suddenly gonna have a sub 4 ERA this year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
How do you know Holland is sitting o. His couch?@michaelgbaron if Robles makes this team with Holland sitting on his couch my head might explodeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BAnderson3737: For porn? https://t.co/j2wOg2miSaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Richard Sherman has joined his one-time hated rival https://t.co/mrRuJgIO6sBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets