Game Recap: deGrom Impresses, Offense Falters In 5-2 Loss to Astros

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 22s

... -2-3 double play and Luis Guillorme 3-1 groundout squashed the rally, as the Mets ultimately left 11 runners on base while going just 1-for-10 with men in sco ...

