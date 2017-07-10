New York Mets

Mets 360
Edgardo-alfonzo

Mets Minors: Edgardo Alfonzo to manage Brooklyn

by: David Groveman Mets 360 3m

... ith Robin Ventura, Rey Ordonez and John Olerud. Since he’s involved with the Cyclones the Mets have also seen a few promising bats come his way, including Michael ...

Tweets