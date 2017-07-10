New York Mets

Hardball Talk
803620818-e1500680062158

Yoenis Cespedes likely to bat second for Mets

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 2m

... don Nimmo or Asdrubal Cabrera (switch) leading off. DiComo also suggests the Mets may bat their pitcher eighth as well. Follow @Baer_Bill MLB.com’s Adam McCal ...

Tweets