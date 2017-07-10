New York Mets

Mets Merized

Syndergaard To Start Opening Day, DeGrom Will Start Game No. 2

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1m

... his first spring game on Sunday, will follow up and start Game No. 2 for the Mets. The 25-year-old Syndergaard was limited to just seven starts in 2017 after ...

Tweets