New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Cespedes receives cortisone injection in right wrist

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... 018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP) The Mets face the Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Re ...

Tweets