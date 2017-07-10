New York Mets

North Jersey
636546457387686235-ax193-0306-9

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes sidelined after receiving cortisone injection for injury

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 51s

... injury Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes received a cortisone shot in his right wrist. C ...

Tweets