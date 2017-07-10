New York Mets

North Jersey
636549055934863695-022218-metsst-09

David Wright still hopeful to play with Mets in 2018

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 26s

... es his sore right wrist on Tuesday, March 13. Matt Ehalt/NorthJersey.com The Mets workout this morning. Third baseman, David Wright working out this morning. ...

Tweets