New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball and Noah Syndergaard want us to know Opening Day and Charcoal are things
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 52s
... the memes folder. I’m just here to talk about Qualcomm. Niko thinks these Mets socks are cool. Niko is wrong. Advertisements Share this post. Otherwise the ...
Tweets
-
Happy National Pi Day to Justin Turner, who the Mets non-tendered for no reason other than to save $500,000.… https://t.co/Zaoc0gi0EtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sounds a lot like Wheeler.Looking to state his case for the Mets' rotation, Steven Matz threw nine of his first 13 pitches for balls against… https://t.co/xVwXchpEQSBlogger / Podcaster
-
A 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 first for Matz. Couple of hits, couple of walks, couple of runs. A very pleasant good afternoon everyone.TV / Radio Network
-
The Mets FO — Alderson, the analytics guys — definitely know that Lind is better. They know. There are other consid…@sschreiber13 @OmarMinayaFan The #mets think AGon is better than a Lind/Flores platoon OR are banking on moving Bru… https://t.co/2aEZSG6SIXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matz allows two runs on two hits and two walks in the first inning to the Marlins. He threw 34 pitches. Received a visit from Dave Eiland.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Looking to state his case for the Mets' rotation, Steven Matz threw nine of his first 13 pitches for balls against… https://t.co/xVwXchpEQSBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets