New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Whip

Mike Friere - Statistics Part One - So, What is WHIP?

by: Mike Freire Mack's Mets 33s

... is no accident that they also sport an excellent WHIP ratio. How about a few Mets' pitchers? Noah Syndergaard (1.05) in a very small sample of 30 innings pitc ...

Tweets