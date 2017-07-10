New York Mets

North Jersey
636556138812676944-ax105-4533-9

Trading Juan Lagares would put Mets in tough spot regarding outfield

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 5m

... ares, dealing the outfielder at this point would be a risky decision for the Mets. There does not seem to be upside to dealing Lagares before the season start ...

Tweets