Sickel’s Top 175 Prospects Include Gimenez, Peterson
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 19s
... (Jacob Resnick/Mets Minors) John Sickels has ranked only two Mets among the Top 175 MLB prospects in his Ides of March article of SB Nation. ...
Tweets
Isiah Gilliam made Heyman’s under-the-radar list here.those damn yankees: system is so stacked as not to be believed. here are 12 can't miss guys & 6 diamonds in the rou… https://t.co/ZEiTDbckacBeat Writer / Columnist
When I got back on the Yankees beat, a longtime scout told me to keep an eye on Isiah Gilliam. Said he’d get lost i… https://t.co/WUUv7oZY1UBeat Writer / Columnist
Final line for Matt Harvey: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 8 on 81 pitches Hit 96 but was mostly 92/93 the last two innings… https://t.co/YoQJNYwm4uBlogger / Podcaster
Welcome!While I’m sad to leave the Mets beat and the team at https://t.co/lrsivpAFdF, I’m excited to be back in hockey and… https://t.co/00os80QuyzBeat Writer / Columnist
Matt Harvey struck out eight over five innings today. He allowed three runs on six hits and a walk, but recovered n… https://t.co/0CO3fyvQDEBeat Writer / Columnist
Harvey: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K vs. Miami's B/C lineup.Beat Writer / Columnist
