Ed Charles “The Glider” Passes Away At 84

by: Barry Duchan Mets Merized Online 32s

... an Bobby Pfeil, Charles played in just 61 games and batted just .207 for the Mets in 1969, but he provided veteran leadership on and off the field and like mo ...

