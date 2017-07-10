New York Mets

nj.com
24271105-standard

Scout rips Mets' 1st base competition: 'Old guy or a chubby young guy'

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

... h struggle through his first call-up (.658 OPS) to the majors last year, the Mets signed a former MVP candidate in Adrian Gonzalez. The duo--assuming Smith ev ...

Tweets