Harvey Used Changeup As Strikeout Pitch Effectively
Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online
... out five straight batters to end his outing against the Miami Marlins in the Mets 7-6 loss on Thursday. Four of the five strikeouts came swinging as the right ...
