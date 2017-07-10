New York Mets

Metro News
Matz10s-1-web_4

MLB rumors: Mike Trout, Bryce Harper favorites to win MVP

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2m

... fielder Bryce Harper is the early favorite with 3/1 odds.  Related Articles Mets rumors: Final rotation spot between Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler 03/16/18 Glen ...

Tweets