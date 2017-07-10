New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Mike Trout, Bryce Harper favorites to win MVP
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2m
... fielder Bryce Harper is the early favorite with 3/1 odds. Related Articles Mets rumors: Final rotation spot between Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler 03/16/18 Glen ...
Tweets
-
1-2-3 first inning for Jacob deGrom on five pitches including striking out Manny Machado.Blogger / Podcaster
-
GREEN MAN WAS ROOTING FOR THE ROYALS IN 2015 I KNEW ITSome personal news: I'm thrilled to share that I've accepted the opportunity to become the new In-Game Social Media… https://t.co/jzdxqK6KJXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets did make some moves this winter. Are they enough for them to become a contender in 2018? Our own… https://t.co/Tj7xGrXCmOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mr. ConfortoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Game time! Let's play ⚾️. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
RT @ReyBrutal: I’ve got a new piece up on Mets Minors. https://t.co/GshSWMBurYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets