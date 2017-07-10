New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10693018

Rafael Montero’s roster spot is hanging on by a thread in 2018

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... g team with nothing to lose claims him. But at this point, it seems like the Mets have little reason to even fear that outcome. Of course, when Montero debute ...

Tweets