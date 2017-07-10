New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

FANTASY PLAYS: Lots of depth at shortstop this season

by: AP Fox Sports 2m

... Astros 17.Eduardo Nunez, Red Sox 18.Tim Anderson, White Sox 19.Amed Rosario, Mets 20.Jose Peraza, Reds — This column was provided to The Associated Press by t ...

Tweets