New York Mets

Daily News
Vargas17s-1-web

Mets Insider: Vargas day-to-day, X-rays negative on glove hand

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 56s

... nd was scratched from Tuesday’s game with the sore wrist. Cespedes, whom the Mets signed to a four-year, $110 million deal in the winter of 2016, missed 81 ga ...

Tweets