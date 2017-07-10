New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-03-16-at-4.41.20-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Happy St. Patrick’s Day to Mets beat writers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13s

... insight, no back story, break no news.  It’s stuff we can get from Official Mets.  (And SNY had the story 5 minutes after I did somehow).  And don’t start me ...

Tweets