New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Cespedes to test sore right wrist in minor-league game
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 25s
... CIE — Yoenis Cespedes will take at-bats in a minor league game Saturday. The Mets outfielder had not played in several days because of a sore right wrist. He ...
Tweets
-
Wilmer Flores gets the start in LF today so that should be hilarious.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This, this, everything this. Well, almost everything. Could do without the 'wuarterback,' but other than that, 100%.If you are critical of the Jets move, let me ask you this question, did the Eagles pay too much for Wentz? If you n… https://t.co/7Oyer5XXEjTV / Radio Personality
-
It doesn’t sound like Dominic Smith will get into a game anytime soon. https://t.co/I36DwK533QBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dom Smith isn’t running yet because of his quad injury, which isn’t great. https://t.co/Flcbr0pYW6Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Nationals — Flores Playing Left Field https://t.co/ErlaxOiD0l #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
You’re welcome.@Ackert_NYDN Ahh. That’s strange why they wouldn’t post it. ThanksBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets