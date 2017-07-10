New York Mets

Daily News
Cespedes18s-1-web

Mets' Cespedes to test sore right wrist in minor-league game

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 25s

... CIE — Yoenis Cespedes will take at-bats in a minor league game Saturday. The Mets outfielder had not played in several days because of a sore right wrist. He ...

Tweets