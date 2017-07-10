New York Mets

North Jersey
636569048114715092-ax176-601b-9

Mets could trade Rafael Montero before the season starts

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 19s

... ing preferable since it at least allows them to get something in return. The Mets workout this morning. Pitcher, Rafael Montero working out in the bullpen.   ...

Tweets