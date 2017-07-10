New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Could Move Rafael Montero Before Season

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 46s

... ot on the 40-man roster. A native of Higuerto, DR, Montero was signed by the Mets as a free-agent in 2011. In 192.1 career innings, he’s pitched to a 5.38 ERA ...

