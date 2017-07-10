New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Arizona-diamondbacks-v-new-york-mets-game-one-e1521342453672

New York Mets: Rafael Montero could be traded (Report)

by: Rick Weiner Elite Sports NY 31s

... e, according to NorthJersey.com’s . “With teams finalizing rosters soon, the Mets have started preparations for a possible trade with Rafael Montero a candida ...

Tweets