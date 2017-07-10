New York Mets
Mets' Vargas suffers fracture in non-throwing hand
by: MLB@MLB — The Score 55s
... injuring his hand, Vargas - who signed a two-year, $16-million deal with the Mets - had managed a 4.15 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP in three Grapefruit League appeara ...
Tweets
RT @jeff_towers: Thank you @NickSuriano_NJ @CoachGoodale and @RUWrestling for providing #Rutgers Nation with a season to remember wi… https://t.co/9yUb2cZfFnTV / Radio Personality
NYIT men's lacrosse wins the East Coast Conference. Like that?@AdamRubinMedia Will you be making a prediction for the season?Beat Writer / Columnist
Exactly. Coming off a 2017 season during which he threw only 30.1 major league innings, I suspect the Mets would be…@AdamRubinMedia But we have to be carefully with our pitch staff. I prefer Thor in game 6 of the season.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MBrownstein89: ICYMI: Bengie Molina, the oldest of the 3 Molina brothers, wrote a book about the man who taught all 3 of them the… https://t.co/crdyfLKMDyBlogger / Podcaster
The people at @USA_Network do a great job of taking the episodes of Law & Order SVU @nbcsvu and making a themed mar… https://t.co/R2CP1N06hVBeat Writer / Columnist
I just used Montero as an example. They alternatively could carry an extra bench player the first 4 or 5 games of t…@AdamRubinMedia Montero? Id rather take an extra cotton candy vender then give him a spotBeat Writer / Columnist
