New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Vargas fractures non-pitching hand, out 4-6 weeks
by: AP — Fox Sports 2m
... ted to miss four to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand. The Mets acquired Vargas in free agency on Feb. 18, signing him to a two-year, $16 mi ...
Tweets
-
MLB dot com ranks Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom as the best starting duo in baseball. https://t.co/96AOspPkuRBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@Noahsyndergaard has a 1.35 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 20 innings this spring. Mets may have the best 1-2 punch in MLB. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Syndergaard pleased.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets offseason signing Jason Vargas could need surgery after suffering a fracture to his non-pitching hand… https://t.co/tqmaqgQVT5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Syndergaard limits Orioles to one run in seven innings https://t.co/ickcsLf0TjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto played three innings of defense in center field in a minor league game today. Stopped to sign auto… https://t.co/dbjxQvzJzWBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets