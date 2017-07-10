New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-928207678

Mets’ Vargas Fractures Non-Pitching Hand, Out 4-6 weeks

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 13s

... ing a bone in his right hand. The Mets acquired Vargas in free agency on Feb. 18, signing him to a two-year, $16 mi ...

Tweets