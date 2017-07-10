New York Mets

Fox Sports
Pi-elvis-andrus-texas-rangers-53017.vresize.1200.630.high.74

Elvis Andrus trending towards upper tier of fantasy baseball shortstops

by: foxsports Fox Sports 1m

... Astros 17.Eduardo Nunez, Red Sox 18.Tim Anderson, White Sox 19.Amed Rosario, Mets 20.Jose Peraza, Reds 0 Shares 12201-12212+12214+12220+12222-12250+12252+1225 ...

Tweets