New York Mets

North Jersey
636559486365938765-ax166-0c28-9

Jason Vargas to have surgery; Mets could employ five aces rotation

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 58s

... .m. ET March 18, 2018 | Updated 7:11 p.m. ET March 18, 2018 CLOSE Mets manager Mickey Callaway discusses Jason Vargas and Noah Syndergaard Matt Eha ...

Tweets