New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Monday Mets: New Regime Facing Familiar Problems
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 2m
... uring out what the job title entails. This is NOT to suggest that any of the Mets injuries this spring should be traced back to him. That Vargas broke his han ...
Tweets
-
#Mets P Jason Vargas threw a bullpen today, unlacing glove then tightening it when he got his hand in. Surgery tmmr… https://t.co/IBp66IWUglBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cespedes is back in the lineup as the left fielder.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets pitcher Jason Vargas' status for the start of the regular season is uncertain, as he'll undergo surgery on hi… https://t.co/kL9WYp4r9QTV / Radio Network
-
Yoenis Cespedes (wrist) is back in a Grapefruit League lineup today and playing left field. Jason Vargas threw a… https://t.co/2AOM8ctSEfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets haven't completely ruled out Jason Vargas making his first start ... that said, they have a contingency plan with Zack Wheeler.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas said he'll have to wait to see how he feels. Unsure if he'll miss start of year. Preparing to have padding in glove.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets