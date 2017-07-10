New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jason Vargas will undergo surgery, miss first week of season
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
... emselves we imagined. As usual, injuries seem to have made decisions for the Mets this spring. Let’s just hope the buck stops here and Vargas recovers quickly ...
Tweets
-
Vargas throws bullpen session, discusses upcoming hand surgery https://t.co/G9AKqxBSagBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets P Jason Vargas threw a bullpen today, unlacing glove then tightening it when he got his hand in. Surgery tmmr… https://t.co/IBp66IWUglBlogger / Podcaster
-
Game Used/Issued Tim Tebow Batting Gloves https://t.co/Y9bQKs9EutBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes (sore right wrist) is back in the Mets' lineup today. Here's how they line up against the Astros:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Cespedes is back in the lineup as the left fielder.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas threw a side today.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets