New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open thread: Mets vs. Astros, 3/19/18
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26s
... ue clock menu more-arrow no yes a New York Mets community ✕ Mets vs. Astros: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 3/19/18 Yoenis Cespede ...
Tweets
-
Big hitter, the Lama.Matz: 6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts. So we have that going for us. Which is nice.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matz: 6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts. So we have that going for us. Which is nice.TV / Radio Network
-
Solid performance by Matz, who allowed two runs on five hits over six innings. Struck out nine, no walks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matz: 6 IP, 5H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K. 91 pitches, 59 strikes. Impressive outing.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Smatz88 was on ?. 6 IP, 9 K, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB.Official Team Account
-
They play “Deep in the Heart of Texas” here too for 7th Inning. Tremendous. Best stretch song in the majors. Tied with Toronto.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets