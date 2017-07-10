New York Mets
Mets rumors: Travis d'Arnaud or Kevin Plawecki to start?
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1m
... ust so happened to be Noah Syndergaard. Since making his MLB debut with the Mets in 2013, d'Arnaud has struggled to fit the billing of that catcher-of-the-fu ...
Solid performance by Matz, who allowed two runs on five hits over six innings. Struck out nine, no walks.Beat Writer / Columnist
Matz: 6 IP, 5H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K. 91 pitches, 59 strikes. Impressive outing.Beat Writer / Columnist
.@Smatz88 was on ?. 6 IP, 9 K, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB.Official Team Account
They play “Deep in the Heart of Texas” here too for 7th Inning. Tremendous. Best stretch song in the majors. Tied with Toronto.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @mlbdailydish: The Mets have yet another injury! https://t.co/8sbF55nBHuBeat Writer / Columnist
Final line on Steven Matz today: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, 91 pitches Impressive outing against a tough Astros lineup.Blogger / Podcaster
