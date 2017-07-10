New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-03-19-at-2.12.33-pm

Here is the Mets 2018 Independence Weekend (not a thing and not on a weekend) jersey and cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3s

... jerseys with red Maple Leaf caps on Canada Day – July 1.   Here is the 2018 Mets Father's Day cap Advertisements Share this post. Otherwise the Wilpons win. ...

Tweets