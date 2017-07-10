New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-928207678-e1521387071928

Mets pitcher Jason Vargas to have surgery on non-throwing hand

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m

... h a ball right now. Vargas, 35, signed a two-year, $16 million pact with the Mets last month. With him missing a couple of starts, the Mets should break camp ...

Tweets