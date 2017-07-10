New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Champs

Tom Brennan - NOW, ABOUT THAT SPRING RECORD...

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 4m

... n base %, and defense.  I think Asdrubel Cabrera will be solid, and that the Mets will figure out 1B, even if it means Wilmer the Hitman Flores gets more time ...

Tweets