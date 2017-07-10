New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-03-20-at-6.58.14-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Jefes I love and a centerfield battle I don’t care about

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... stressed about the battle to be the centerfielder until Conforto gets back. Cyclones to play as Brooklyn Jefes in Most Awesomest Baseball Promotion Of All Time A ...

Tweets