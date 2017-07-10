New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10722315

Matt Harvey, Long Balls Key To New York Mets’ Exhibition Win Over St. Louis Cardinals

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

... nearned run against Robles, who gave up two hits on the day. The key for the Mets’ offense today was the long ball. Adrian Gonzalez finally connected on his f ...

Tweets