Matt Harvey, Long Balls Key To New York Mets’ Exhibition Win Over St. Louis Cardinals
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
... nearned run against Robles, who gave up two hits on the day. The key for the Mets’ offense today was the long ball. Adrian Gonzalez finally connected on his f ...
RT @WhitneyCummings: Here's a little blip of amazing news in your feed of terrible news. https://t.co/8eI3aE8GHx
"One of the biggest things that I've learned throughout my life is the sooner that you can deal with your stuff, th… https://t.co/22iLfZVJ9x
88 pitches for deGrom.
Michael Conforto (rehabbing from shoulder surgery) just jacked a second homer in a minor league scrimmage, also off… https://t.co/xrnyq3EWPN
Conforto: 3 for 10 with 2 homers off lefties. (One was Peterson)
Conforto homers again. Dead center. Laser shot. #mets
