New York Mets

Rising Apple
804711514-philadelphia-phillies-v-new-york-mets.jpg

Mets: Jacob deGrom looks solid coming out of Spring Training

by: Samantha Murray Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

... ring was forced to happen during a minor league scrimmage due to a scheduled Mets off day. He needed to face 5 batters, of which all were retired, in order fo ...

Tweets