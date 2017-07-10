New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
597895964.jpg

Hansel Robles and Rafael Montero need to be left off the Mets’ Opening Day roster

by: Nicholas Schreiber SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25s

... ould work as 6th or 7th inning bridges to the back end of the pen. Since the Mets are looking at an eight-man bullpen to begin the season, Robles and Montero ...

Tweets