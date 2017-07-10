New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-855993416

Mets' Montero tears UCL; Tommy John surgery likely

by: MLB@MLB The Score 2m

... ' Montero tears UCL, Tommy John likely by Bryan Mcwilliam · 11m ago New York Mets right-hander Rafael Montero has a complete tear of the ulnar collateral liga ...

Tweets