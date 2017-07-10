New York Mets

North Jersey
636549055413508353-022218-metsst-06

Mets' Rafael Montero suffers UCL tear, likely to undergo Tommy John surgery

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 35s

... is Pedota/NorthJersey.com) CONNECT COMMENT EMAIL MORE PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mets righty Rafael Montero is likely to undergo Tommy John surgery after sufferin ...

Tweets