New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Screen-shot-2018-03-22-at-2-09-17-pm

The basic truth behind the low salaries of minor leaguers

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 48s

... , 27, was once a top pitching prospect. He performed swingman duties for the Mets last year, starting in 18 games and relieving in 16. He wasn’t too successfu ...

Tweets