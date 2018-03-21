New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Liftoff

Joey Gallo, Josh Donaldson are the hitters of the modern era | SI.com

by: Tom Verducci March 21, 2018 Sports Illustrated 9s

... n with little power, became intrigued with the new swing of Marlon Byrd, his Mets teammate. Byrd told him he had learned it from Doug Latta, a former high sch ...

Tweets