Who will claim the final spots in the Mets' bullpen?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 42s
The Mets are likely to start the season with Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Matt Har
Tweets
-
And Zack Wheeler is done after two disappointing innings. Tonight certainly wasn't all his fault, but he gave up 22… https://t.co/jPUgbKwvbTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wheeler finished after two innings. Threw 58 pitches, allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wheeler's camp (5 outings) 10 innings, 22 hits, 11 runs (nine earned), 2 BB, 14 K.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Zack wheeler is out of the game. Two innings, five runs, three earned, three strikeouts. Seven hits. .Rough night. #metsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wheeler went 2 innings. Yikes.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If a pitcher strikes out three in an inning while also allowing four hits and three runs, did he strike out the side? 5-0 Nationals in 2nd.TV / Radio Network
