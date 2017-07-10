New York Mets

New York Mets 40-Man Roster Overview: Hansel Robles

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 21s

... had a 2.68 ERA. Robles returned to being a starter in 2012 with the Brooklyn Cyclones. He has his best year in the minors going 6-1 with a 1.11 ERA and only walke ...

