New York Mets

Mets Merized
Tonydefrancesco

MMO Exclusive: Las Vegas 51s’ Manager Tony DeFrancesco

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 3m

... en him his first shot in the major leagues. Fortunately for DeFrancesco, the Mets were looking to fill their managerial vacancy at Triple-A Las Vegas at the s ...

Tweets