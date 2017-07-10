New York Mets

Studious Metsimus
Screen%252bshot%252b2018-03-24%252bat%252b5.25.07%252bpm

The Magic Fortune Cookie Predicts the 2018 Mets Season

by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) Studious Metsimus 4m

... known better than to ask that question.  After all, the Mets are playing the Cardinals on Opening Day. Valid point.  Speaking of reliever ...

Tweets